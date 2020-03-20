What To Do If You Live With Someone Who May Have Coronavirus

If you live with someone, your immediate concerns about coronavirus double: You worry that you may get the virus, but you also worry about your partner, kids or roommate. What should you do if they’re exhibiting signs of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus? For starters, if they’re exhibiting mild symptoms, prepare to weather the virus out at home with them. Due to test kit shortages, people experiencing mild symptoms don’t usually qualify for testing unless they’ve been in contact with confirmed coronavirus patients or have visited high-risk areas. The Center for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) says that most people who get mildly sick with COVID-19 should recover at home. (Mild symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, aches, chills, fatigue, runny nose and diarrhea. If they’re experiencing severe symptoms ― shortness of breath, chest pain and pneumonia ― call 911 to get immediate medical care.) How do you look after your loved one or roommate while ensuring that you stay as healthy as possible? Below, doctors share the advice they’re giving patients. Your goal is to distance as much as possible. First, don’t freak out. Taking care of a partner with COVID-19 can be done at home if they have mild symptoms, which will be most cases, said Sachin Nagrani, a physician and the East Coast Medical Director for Heal, a telemedicine provider of doctor house calls. “If someone in your household is diagnosed and has mild symptoms, the goal is self-isolation for the sick person until she or he recovers, to limit the spread of the infection,“ he said.

Maskot via Getty Images Be sure to sleep in separate bedrooms.

Sleep in separate bedrooms. (And use different bathrooms, if possible.) The CDC recommends having the sick person stay in one room, away from any other people in the house as much as possible. That means sleeping in separate rooms and using separate bathrooms, if possible. “Limit the number of places the sick person goes to and separate them from other family members,” Georges C. Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, told HuffPost. “If a separate room isn’t possible, try a separate bed.” When you do have to come into contact with them, practice good hygiene. Your on-the-mend family member will need to take their meals in their own room. That means the person who is primarily caring for them will need to bring food in. If that person is you, wear a mask when you’re around the sick person and keep six feet away from them, the CDC advises. “After they’ve ate, use extreme care cleaning the dishes,” said Marcus Plescia, the chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, a nonprofit organization that represents public health agencies across the country. “The dishes should be washed in hot soap and water then rinsed in a bleach solution,” he said. “Or washed in the disinfect cycle of dishwasher, if you have that.” Whenever you come into contact with the sick person, wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, the CDC says. If soap and water aren’t on hand, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. And it should go without saying, but avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible right now.

Moyo Studio via Getty Images Wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds.

Provide symptom treatment. Make sure the sick person drinks a lot of fluids, whether it’s water or electrolyte-filled drinks like Gatorade or Pedialyte. “With a fever, you want to make sure you don’t get dehydration, and simple hydration will consistently prevent that side effect while you’re sick,” Jake Deutsch, a physician and founder of Cure Urgent Caretold HuffPost recently. Over-the-counter medicines help reduce minor coronavirus symptoms. “Have Tylenol on hand to bring down your fever,” Deutsch said, adding that supplements like vitamin C and zinc are great immune system boosters, too. For most people, symptoms last a few days and get better after a week, according to the CDC. Talk to your health care provider about how long the person will need to stay isolated in their room, but Benjamin said it’s usually around 14 days. Keep the house sanitized. Keep high-touch surfaces ― tabletops, counters, doorknobs ― as clean as possible. The CDC says to use household cleaning sprays or wipes as you normally would. Get extra vigilant about laundry, too. If laundry is soiled, the CDC says to wear disposable gloves and keep the dirty items away from your body while doing the laundry. Once you remove the gloves, wash your hands right away. Don’t let the sick person feel isolated. There are still ways to make your sick loved one feel like part of the household, even if they can’t leave their room. “While a family member is physically isolated, video call them from the living room to interact with the family and keep their spirits up,” Nagrani said. “That’s something that is officially encouraged by this doctor.”

Westend61 via Getty Images Make use of Facetime while your family member is in self-isolation.