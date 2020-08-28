Facebook deliberately took no action against a group on its platform as the group’s members plotted an armed takeover of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and encouraged each other to “shoot to kill.”

Two people were shot and killed in the resulting violence Tuesday and another was wounded.

On Wednesday, police arrested 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in his hometown of Antioch, Illinois ― 20 miles from Kenosha ― and charged him with first-degree murder.

Rittenhouse was among hundreds of people to respond to a call to arms on Facebook where, earlier Tuesday morning, a “Kenosha Guard” page asked members to “take up arms and defend out [sic] City tonight from the evil thugs” who are “Nondoubt [sic] ... currently planning on the next part of the City to burn tonight!”

An associated event page called “Armed Citizens to Protect our Lives and Property” saw more than 300 people RSVP and 2,300 others interested in attending. “[L]aw enforcement is outnumbered and our Mayor has failed,” the event description read. “Take up arms and lets defend our CITY! Meet at civic center at 8PM.”

The invite was also picked up and distributed by the far-right conspiracy website InfoWars.

After the double homicide, Facebook decided the Kenosha Guard page and the event violated community standards and removed them.

But the social media platform had the opportunity to remove the page before the shooting. Two separate Facebook users told The Verge they’d reported the page for inciting violence before the event; in both instances, Facebook moderators determined the pages didn’t violate policies and took no action.