Adnan Abidi / Reuters Ajit Mohan, Managing Director of Facebook India, comes out of the Parliament Annexe after his meeting with the parliamentary panel, in New Delhi, September 2, 2020.

NEW DELHI - Opposition lawmakers from a parliamentary panel accused Facebook on Wednesday of favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a meeting to quiz the social media giant on its content regulation. The IT panel, headed by lawmaker Shashi Tharoor of Congress, questioned Facebook’s India boss Ajit Mohan for more than two hours. It had summoned Facebook after The Wall Street Journal published a story last month saying Ankhi Das, the U.S. tech giant’s Public Policy Director for South and Central Asia, had opposed the taking down of posts by a BJP politician who labelled Indian Muslims traitors.

At the hearing lawmakers from opposition parties, including the Congress, slammed Facebook for not taking down hate or inflammatory content posted by users with right-wing ideology or by accounts related to the BJP, at least six panel members told Reuters. Mohan was told Facebook was biased toward the BJP as it received paid advertisements from government ministries, the sources said.

In response to overwhelming media interest in the meeting of the ParliamentaryStandingCommittee on InformationTechnology that just adjourned, this is all I can say: we met for some three&a half hours & unanimously agreed to resume the discussion later, incl w/ reps of @Facebook. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2020