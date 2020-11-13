'Facebook Profiting Off Of Hate': Former Employee Tells Delhi Peace Panel

Screenshot from YouTube Former Facebook employee Mark Luckie during the proceedings with AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, member of Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony.

Former Facebook employee Mark Luckie made scathing allegations against the social media giant on Thursday, saying the Delhi riots could be avoided if Facebook had acted in time and that it can’t trusted with self-regulation.

Luckie said it was true that Facebook was profiting off of hate.

Luckie made these comments during his deposition before the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony which is investigating Facebook’s role in the riots that took place in Delhi earlier this year. He was examined by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha.

PTI quoted Luckie, who is based out of Atlanta in the US, as saying, “Facebook would like the world to believe that it is politically agnostic to maintain a safe image, however, it isn’t as agnostic as it claims to be.”

Luckie said that there were gross compromises in implementing community guidelines and that the executive team of the social media giant, including its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, were “generally aware of such gross inaction and misappropriation” of the community standards and other policies of the company, the statement said.

In snippets of the video deposition, Luckie is seen as saying, “Unfortunately, hateful & divisive content often has the most shares, likes or comments which are the metrics that FB uses...Yes, Facebook is profiting off of hate.”