Ex-Facebook Employee: 'Took Down Vast Network Working To Influence 2020 Delhi Election'

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hold party flags and Indian national flags before Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in ceremony as Delhi Chief Minister, in New Delhi on February 16, 2020.

A 6,600-word memo, written by former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang, says the social media platform failed to act on use of fake accounts to sway politics in countries like India. BuzzFeed obtained a copy of the memo, posted by Sophie Zhang, and published excerpts of it Monday. In it, Zhang wrote that she found evidence of coordinated campaigns of varying sizes to boost or hinder political candidates or outcome in countries India, Ukraine, Spain, Brazil, Bolivia, and Ecuador. In the lead up to Delhi assembly election in February 2020, Zhang said she found a “politically-sophisticated network of more than a thousand actors working to influence the election.” Zhang, whose LinkedIn profile said she “worked as the data scientist for the Facebook Site Integrity fake engagement team” and dealt with “bots influencing elections and the like”, wrote in her memo that she worked through sickness to take this network down.

Buzzfeed’s report on the memo pointed out that Facebook never publicly disclosed this network or that it had taken it down.

“I have personally made decisions that affected national presidents without oversight, and taken action to enforce against so many prominent politicians globally that I’ve lost count,” Zhang wrote.