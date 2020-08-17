Facebook’s ‘BJP Bias’: Shashi Tharoor-Led Panel To Write To Social Media Firm Today

A parliamentary panel led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor may summon executives from Facebook over a news report that said the social media company issued favourable treatment to BJP leaders ahead of the 2019 general election in which the party received a thumping majority.

The Indian Express reported, citing sources, that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology secretariat would write to Facebook as early as Monday, and may summon its executives as well.

The WSJ report, by Newley Purnell and Jeff Horwitz, said that Ankhi Das, Facebook’s public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, told employees that punishing hate speech by BJP politicians would damage the company’s “business prospects” in India.

The leaders cited in the report include Telangana MLA T. Raja Singh and MP and former Union minister Anantkumar Hegde.

Tharoor had tweeted on Sunday that the panel “would certainly wish to hear from Facebook” about these reports. The Thiruvananthapuram MP was responding to a tweet from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that alleged that the BJP and RSS “control Facebook & Whatsapp” in India.