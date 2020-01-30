'Extremely Obese' Owl Rescued After Becoming Too Fat To Fly

This little owl had a big appetite.

When the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary in England first took in this “soggy” bird, it thought she’d been injured or perhaps was struggling to fly because she was wet. Turns out she was just a tad too chunky to be airborne.

In social media posts, the rescue and conservation group explained that on weighing the bird, known as a “little owl,” they discovered she was “extremely obese” ― roughly a third heavier than they would expect a large healthy female little owl to be.

“This is extremely unusual for wild birds to get into this condition naturally,” the group wrote in a post.