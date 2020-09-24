An Expert Weighs In On The Chaos In Parliament And The Voting Process

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Congress MP Ahmed Patel, with other MPs, addresses the media after the passing of two farm bills in Rajya Sabha on 20 September, 2020.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a ruckus after the government put two farm Bills — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 — up for voting.

During the session, Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh asked the members to extend the day’s proceedings to allow the passage of the Bills, according toScroll, but the opposition protested against this.

The opposition members demanded that the voting be postponed for Monday because they wanted to discuss some aspects of the bills, according to an account byThe Wire collated from versions of MPs and reports.

When the deputy chairperson refused, an uproar began in the Upper House. Trinamool Congress legislator Derek O’Brien entered the well and attempted to show Singh the Rajya Sabha rulebook, Scroll added.

Amid protests by the Opposition, the telecast of live proceedings was stopped and the bills were controversially passed through a voice vote. Opposition members questioned the Deputy Chairman’s decision, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeesaying that voting was not allowed even though the Constitution says that it has to be allowed if someone demands.

On Monday, eight Opposition members were suspended until the remainder of the Monsoon session after the Rajya Sabha adopted a motion moved by the government. Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu also rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Deputy Chairperson, saying it was ‘not in proper format’ and requires a notice of 14 days.

As the Opposition continues to protest and boycott Parliament proceedings, several questions have been raised about the process of voting and the rejection of the no-confidence motion. In the meantime, the government has been pushing through several crucial bills without adequate discussion.

HuffPost India spoke to Chakshu Roy, who heads the outreach team and leads the legislator and citizen engagement initiatives at PRS Legislative Research, about how a Chair decides if the voting will take place through a voice vote, the rules of suspension of members and why it’s important to send bills to select committees.

1. How does the Chair decide which method of voting will be used in the House — voice vote or a division by count?

Every decision in Parliament has to be decided by voting. In many Parliaments, the only method of voting is a recorded vote — members’ votes are recorded against their names. In Indian Parliament, voting can happen in two ways. It can happen through a voice vote, which means all those in favour of a particular decision say ‘aye’ and all those who oppose the decision say ‘no’. The Chair decides which side was louder and takes a decision.

Voice vote is the usual method of voting. Most of the voting which takes place in the Parliament is through a voice vote, but if a member wants a recorded vote to take place, they can request for a division. This means that each member’s vote will be recorded.

Usual voting takes place through a voice vote, unless a member specifically asks for a division.

2. MPs claimed on Sunday that they asked for a division, but were denied. What is the next available course of action for the members if their demand is denied by the Chair?

If you look at the Parliamentary record, members asked for the division and the presiding officer (deputy chairperson) asked the members a number of times to go back to their seats for division to take place. It was during this time that the members were in the well. This was the confusion on Sunday.

There are a few solutions that can be implemented to avoid this chaos. Indian Parliament has a system of electronic voting — members can vote for any motion from their seats. One of the things that can be done is, all the motions related to bills or all substantive motions can be voted upon through recorded voting. This is the first solution.

The demand of the opposition on Sunday was that the farm bills should be referred to a Parliamentary committee. The second solution can be that all bills are automatically referred to a committee. This means what happened on Sunday will just not happen.