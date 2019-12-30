Ex-Delhi Constable Threatens To Shoot Anti-CAA Protesters In Viral Video, Arrested

Facebook Rakesh Tyagi in the video that got him arrested.

The officer, who had retired in 2014, posted a video saying, “It is a direction from the Home Minister, the direction that has come from the DCP... if such a direction has come from the Home Ministry, we will follow it, we will save the Constitution.”

A former Delhi police constable, Rakesh Tyagi, was arrested, and later released on bail, allegedly after he released a video on social media threatening to shoot anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protesters at sight.

“If a stone falls on me, I will shoot straight away,” Tyagi, who is dressed in police clothes, says in the video. He also says, “If someone throws a stone at me, I will make Ram Mandir with it.”

PTI reported that the 43-year-old police constable had taken VRS from the police force in 2014.

The report said while the Tyagi deleted the video from Facebook, the police came to know about the video through WhatsApp. The cop, who hails from UP’s Baghpat, was picked up by the police from West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Friday.

The Indian Express reported DCP (Cyber Crime) Anyesh Roy as saying Tyagi wore a fake uniform in the video.

The newspaper also reported that after he got bail, Tyagi posted yet another video where he said, ”“Humne aisi konsi galat baat kardi…. Kuch khaas kaum ke logo ne complaint ki. 10 baje police waale aaye mujhe uthake le gaye… main fir bhi Dilli Police ka samman karta hoon. (What was wrong with what I said? People from a particular community filed a complaint against me. The police picked me up at 10 pm, but I still respect the Delhi police).

