Every Japanese Game Release in January 2020

With 2019 now done, January 2020 begins off rather slowly when it comes to game releases. August 2019, September 2019, October 2019, November 2019, and December 2019 had loads of great games on all platforms. After the delay for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, January is even less crowded than before.
If you missed our Game of the Year 2019 features, check out the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Nintendo 3DS, iOS, PS Vita, and soundtracks features we did. Here are the games you need to play in January 2020.
For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.
Japanese games to play in January 2020
January 9
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Capcom
PC
January 14
Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
Koei Tecmo Europe
PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC
January 15
Puzzles & Dragons Gold
GungHo Online Entertainment
Nintendo Switch
January 16
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (JP)
Sega
PS4
January 17
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Bandai Namco Entertainment
PS4, Xbox One, PC
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch
We will update this if more games get announced for a release this month.