08/01/2020 11:44 PM IST

Every Japanese Game Release in January 2020

Every Japanese game release date for January 2020 on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, PS Vita, and Xbox One complete with trailers.

All the January 2020 releases from Japan.

With 2019 now done, January 2020 begins off rather slowly when it comes to game releases. August 2019September 2019October 2019November 2019, and December 2019 had loads of great games on all platforms. After the delay for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, January is even less crowded than before.

If you missed our Game of the Year 2019 features, check out the PS4Xbox OneNintendo SwitchPCNintendo 3DS, iOS, PS Vita, and soundtracks features we did. Here are the games you need to play in January 2020.

Japanese games to play in January 2020

January 9

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Capcom
PC

January 14

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
Koei Tecmo Europe
PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

January 15

Puzzles & Dragons Gold
GungHo Online Entertainment
Nintendo Switch

January 16

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (JP)
Sega
PS4

January 17

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Bandai Namco Entertainment
PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch 

We will update this if more games get announced for a release this month.

 

