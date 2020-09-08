Instagram Beauty Star Ethan Is Supreme, AKA Ethan Peters, Dies At 17

Beauty blogger Ethan Is Supreme, a make-up artist and influencer with more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, has died at the age of 17.

His father, Gerald Peters, found his body and said he believes his son died of a drug overdose, but no official determination had been announced. Friends also noted that he had struggled with addiction recently.

“He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for all young people,” Gerald Peters told Fox News. “He was a kind soul who accepted everyone for who they were.”