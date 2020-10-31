Tributes have been paid to Sean Connery, following the actor’s death at the age of 90.
Sir Sean was best known for his iconic portrayal of James Bond. The Scottish actor was the first to bring 007 to the big screen, appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.
Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to the actor in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.
“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words – “The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.
“He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”
Pinewood Studios, home of the Bond film franchise, said in a statement: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Sir Sean Connery. Memories of this outstanding actor and his unforgettable embodiment of superspy James Bond will forever be cherished at Pinewood.”
Tributes have been pouring in from the entertainment world on Twitter after his death was announced by his family on Saturday.
Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, also paid tribute to the actor, who she described as one of the nation’s “best loved sons”.
The actor is survived by his son Jason and his second wife, French artist Micheline Roquebrune.