Emmys Criticised For Failing To Nominate Pose's Black And Latinx Trans And Non-Binary Stars

The Emmys is facing heavy criticism online after failing to recognise the Black and Latinx trans women and non-binary actors who star in US drama Pose.

The awards academy announced its latest set of nominations on Tuesday evening, but there were no nods for Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar, who play five of the main characters in the groundbreaking series.

Janet Mock, the trailblazing Black trans director who serves as an executive producer on Pose, also missed out on a nomination.

Billy Porter was the only individual to receive a nomination for the show, in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Pose explores LGBTQ ball culture in New York during the late 1980s and early 90s, and with the show amplifying the voices and experiences of the Black and Latinx trans community, fans on social media have called out the Emmys for not acknowledging many of the cast’s performances for the second year running.

The #Emmys snubbed Pose. That is unconscionable. I am thrilled that Watchmen, Euphoria, and Insecure are receiving their just due, but who is included in our vision of inclusivity? Are trans Black and Latinx people supposed to wait and wait and wait to be recognized? — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) July 28, 2020

WAIT!!! No nominations for my two favorites @IndyaMoore & @MjRodriguez7???? Please know that fans are upset & that the Emmys do NOT reflect how Pose has impacted so many lives. You two are immensely talented & beautiful 💛✨ — Jade Cobb-Dozier (@jadeshareee) July 28, 2020

Pose is one of the best shows ever. The characters, the plotlines, & the historical context that relates to then & now, it can’t be overlooked.



For it to not even be considered a Best Drama by the Emmys is just outright disrespectful to Black & LGBTQIA+ writers & our existence. — Queer Latifah (@BougieBlackness) July 28, 2020

The Pose erasure in the Emmys is devastating. Also a lot of Latinx creators and critics commenting on the lack of Latinx representation in this year's nominees are leaving Pose out of their lists, don't erase our Afro-Latinx community. — Sofia Alvarado (@Sofiw26) July 28, 2020

The ladies of pose being snubbed by the Emmys.. disappointed but not surprised



Billy Porter really deserved his nomination, I'm so happy for him, but THE GIRLS CARRIED THE ENTIRE S2 ON THEIR BACK. They are literally the LEADS in the show & deserve awards for their acting! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/AIYR4hmPd4 — dani (@miasthermopolis) July 28, 2020

Tbh I'm annoyed that "Pose", a show about trans women of colour has consistently only been given Emmy recognition for the performance of a Cis man. And the women of post turn in great performances every episode worthy of recognition. #Emmys2020 #Emmys — Home Of Sexuals 🇬🇾🏳️‍🌈 (@TopherFrance) July 28, 2020

You're telling me that a cis actor is the only one worth nominating or elevating on a show that centers the Black trans experience? Y'all playing in our faces yet again.



The Black trans women who work on #PoseFX deserve so much more recognition from the #Emmys2020 and beyond. — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) July 28, 2020

The fact the #Emmys have once again ignored the incredible actresses in #Pose says a lot. These women bring it in every episode and deserve to be recognised for it... pic.twitter.com/BLh8bBLlbP — Lewis John Yule 🎬🎞🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) July 28, 2020

This read alone deserves an Emmy.



So annoying the @TheEmmys did not nominate any of the Pose girls for an Emmy.



POSE DESERVES BETTER !!!!



World class talents deserve a world class acknowledgement. This is literally the best drama series that was ever made, which is more than powerful and impactful. I am so upset and disappointed with this robbery 😭



THESE WOMEN DESERVES BETTER!!#Emmys pic.twitter.com/KGFfNo7zGS — mahiwaga (@BayaniMark_) July 28, 2020

where is @angelicaross emmy nod for pose? MAKE IT MAKE SENSE — Noah Thomas (@noahjdthomass) July 29, 2020

Happy that Pose is nominated and Billy Porter deserves all the flowers coming his way.. But in a show where black trans women are the focal point, with black trans actresses performing these roles and doing them marvelously, the only Emmy acting nom shouldn't be for a cis man pic.twitter.com/J3tNVqDOfk — Elijah McClain || Breonna Taylor (@MJsaysthings) July 28, 2020

No shade to Billy Porter but you’re saying none of the beautiful black and brown trans women on Pose deserved to be nominated for an Emmy? Wtf? Billy’s amazing but MJ literally CARRIES that show. Angelica Ross’s performance alone is deserving of all the Emmys! — antonio✊🏾🐉 (@antoniolasanta) July 28, 2020

Pose is a show written by AND about Black trans women. Black trans women are the HEART of that show. Make it make sense. — ana (@nicccbottom) July 28, 2020

Why is Billy Porter the only actor from POSE that gets recognition? I’m happy about his Emmy mom, but this show is about BLACK TRANS WOMEN. They deserve better! pic.twitter.com/3xBA9CCkI6 — Tyler Grigsby (@Petty_LuPone) July 28, 2020

Thrilled that @theebillyporter was nominated for best actor again but it's a damn shame that @MjRodriguez7, @IndyaMoore, and @angelicaross were snubbed yet again. They deserve so much better. #PoseFX #Emmys — Alyssa Benson (@alyssaabenson) July 28, 2020

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown – who was nominated for a handful of awards including Best Host For A Reality Or Competition Programme along with his co-stars – also drew attention to Pose’s lack of recognition on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’m thankful for the Emmy nom we the Fab 5 got - but I must also recognise that the most Fabulous 5... these beautiful trans & non binary actors deserved to be nominated for an Emmy too! It is a disgrace that their performances were over looked again!

“The industry must do better!” he added.

I’m thankful for the Emmy nom we the Fab 5 got - but I must also recognize that the most Fabulous 5... these beautiful trans & non binary actors deserved to be nominated for an Emmy too! It is a disgrace that their performances were over looked again! The industry must do better! pic.twitter.com/VJ4PxL9jaB — Karamo (@Karamo) July 29, 2020

Indya Moore and Angelica Ross, who play Angel and Candy respectively, have also reacted to the awards snub.

Indya tweeted: “I didn’t invent the academy or any of the award shows. If they think my work is unworthy Chile that’s just that... Imagine if we depended on cis ppl to validate anything about us.”

I cNt tell nobody I deserve their sht. I didn't invent the academy or any of the award shows. If they think my work is unworthy Chile that's just that. — 🌄 (@IndyaMoore) July 28, 2020

Imagine if we depended on cis ppl to validate anything about us. — 🌄 (@IndyaMoore) July 28, 2020

Angelica became emotional during an Instagram Live video, explaining her tears were “not about an award or nominees,” but about a much bigger issue in society.

She said: “Ultimately, I need you to understand that I am so tired. Because those of you that know me know that I’m not just working in front of the screen or behind the lens or whatever. I’m working around the clock to get our society to value trans lives and Black trans lives. And listen, I feel what I feel because I feel like there is nothing we can do.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Angelica Ross plays Candy on Pose, who was at the centre of a very emotional storyline in the show's second series

Pose debuted in 2018 on US network FX, before it arrived in the UK the following year, airing on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Both series have been lauded among critics – the first season has an approval rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the second coming in at 97%.

Last year, Billy Porter won the Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as emcee Praytell, making him the first gay Black man to win the accolade.

Pose was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, but there were no acting nominations for the female cast.

Aside from a second nomination for Billy, this year Pose has only been recognised in categories for make-up, hairstyling and costume design.