2020 Emmy Awards Winners: The Complete List

HBO proved it’s just as competitive in a post-“Game of Thrones” world, dominating the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday night with its series, including “Watchmen” and “Succession,” taking home major prizes. “Schitt’s Creek,” meanwhile, swept the comedy categories in its final season.
Streaming live from more than 130 cameras stationed in nominees’ homes around the world ― from New York and Berlin, to London and Tel Aviv ― the first-ever virtual Emmys kicked off on Sunday night to celebrate a year in television that already feels like eons ago.
About the only normal thing viewers witnessed at the 72nd annual ceremony was host Jimmy Kimmel, who took shots at President Donald Trump and put out literal fires with Jennifer Aniston during the opening moments of the show at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the nominees waited patiently to make their acceptance speeches from the comfort of their own couches during the three-hour telecast.
A lucky few winners even received a delivery of the non-Postmates variety, as trophy presenters in tuxedo hazmat suits ― yes, tuxedo hazmat suits ― stopped by certain homes live during the ceremony to hand out the statues in person.
Despite its many moving parts, the ceremony wasn’t as unpredictable as producers had teased ahead of Sunday night. Expected favorites like HBO’s relevant-as-ever “Watchmen” led all the shows with an impressive haul of 11 trophies in Primetime and Creative Emmys combined, including for Outstanding Limited Series and acting wins for Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The network also fared well with “Succession,” pulling in multiple wins including the Outstanding Drama Series award and the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series trophy for Jeremy Strong.
Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” cleaned up in the comedy categories, winning seven trophies including all four acting Emmys in its category and the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series.
And while Netflix dominated the nominations this year, loosening HBO’s long grasp on the awards show, it failed to gain much traction at the ceremony ― with only Julia Garner of “Ozark” winning for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and “Unorthodox” coming out on top in the Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie race.
In the end, HBO picked up 30 awards in total ― more than any other network or streaming service.
Check out the list of nominees and winners below.
Outstanding Drama Series
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Killing Eve”
“The Mandalorian”
“Ozark”
“Stranger Things”
WINNER: “Succession”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Dead to Me”
“The Good Place”
“Insecure”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Outstanding Limited Series
“Little Fires Everywhere”
“Mrs. America”
WINNER: “Watchmen”
“Unorthodox”
“Unbelievable”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
WINNER: Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
WINNER: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
WINNER: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead To Me”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Regina King, “Watchmen”
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Octavia Spencer, “Self-Made”
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
Paul Mescal, “Normal People”
Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
WINNER: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
WINNER: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
WINNER: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”
Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
WINNER: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”
WINNER: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”
Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”
Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”
Jean Smart, “Watchmen”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”
WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”
Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”
Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”)
Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“Cri de Coeur”)
Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show” (“The Interview”)
Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (“Prisoners of War”)
Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”)
WINNER: Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”)
Alik Sakharov, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”)
Ben Semanoff, “Ozark” (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
James Burrows, “Will & Grace” (“We Love Lucy”)
WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)
Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family” (“Finale Part 2”)
Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Marvelous Radio”)
Matt Shakman, “The Great” (“The Great”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (“Miakhalifa.mov”)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People” (“Episode 5”)
Steph Green, “Watchmen” “Little Fear of Lightning”)
Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen” (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)
WINNER: Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”
Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere” (“Find a Way”)
Stephen Williams, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”)
Miki Johnson, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”)
Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”)
Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (“All In”)
Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (“Bad Choice Road”)
John Shiban, “Ozark” (“Boss Fight”)
Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (“Bagman”)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“Collaboration”)
Tony McNamara, “The Great” (“The Great”)
Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“On the Run”)
Michael Schur, “The Good Place” (“Whenever You’re Ready”)
Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“Ghosts”)
David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek” (“The Presidential Suite”)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Tanya Barfield, “Mrs. America” (“Shirley”)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, “Unbelievable” (“Episode 1”)
WINNER: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Normal People” (“Episode 3”)
Anna Winger, “Unorthodox” (“Part 1”)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding Competition Program
“The Masked Singer”
“Nailed It”
WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
This post will be updated.