2020 Emmy Awards Winners: The Complete List

HBO proved it’s just as competitive in a post-“Game of Thrones” world, dominating the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday night with its series, including “Watchmen” and “Succession,” taking home major prizes. “Schitt’s Creek,” meanwhile, swept the comedy categories in its final season.

Streaming live from more than 130 cameras stationed in nominees’ homes around the world ― from New York and Berlin, to London and Tel Aviv ― the first-ever virtual Emmys kicked off on Sunday night to celebrate a year in television that already feels like eons ago.

About the only normal thing viewers witnessed at the 72nd annual ceremony was host Jimmy Kimmel, who took shots at President Donald Trump and put out literal fires with Jennifer Aniston during the opening moments of the show at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the nominees waited patiently to make their acceptance speeches from the comfort of their own couches during the three-hour telecast.

A lucky few winners even received a delivery of the non-Postmates variety, as trophy presenters in tuxedo hazmat suits ― yes, tuxedo hazmat suits ― stopped by certain homes live during the ceremony to hand out the statues in person.

Despite its many moving parts, the ceremony wasn’t as unpredictable as producers had teased ahead of Sunday night. Expected favorites like HBO’s relevant-as-ever “Watchmen” led all the shows with an impressive haul of 11 trophies in Primetime and Creative Emmys combined, including for Outstanding Limited Series and acting wins for Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The network also fared well with “Succession,” pulling in multiple wins including the Outstanding Drama Series award and the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series trophy for Jeremy Strong.

Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” cleaned up in the comedy categories, winning seven trophies including all four acting Emmys in its category and the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series.

And while Netflix dominated the nominations this year, loosening HBO’s long grasp on the awards show, it failed to gain much traction at the ceremony ― with only Julia Garner of “Ozark” winning for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and “Unorthodox” coming out on top in the Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie race.

In the end, HBO picked up 30 awards in total ― more than any other network or streaming service.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” “The Crown” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Killing Eve” “The Mandalorian” “Ozark” “Stranger Things” WINNER: “Succession” Outstanding Comedy Series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “Dead to Me” “The Good Place” “Insecure” “The Kominsky Method” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek” “What We Do in the Shadows” Outstanding Limited Series “Little Fires Everywhere” “Mrs. America” WINNER: “Watchmen” “Unorthodox” “Unbelievable”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” WINNER: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” Brian Cox, “Succession” Billy Porter, “Pose” WINNER: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”