Eminem Gives Surprise Performance At Oscars, Puzzling Everyone

Eminem surprised the audience with an appearance and performance of “Lose Yourself” at the 92nd Academy Awards. On Sunday, eighteen years after the song came out, the rapper had a decent chunk of Hollywood singing along with him as he performed his hit from the 2002 film “8 Mile.”

AWESOME: @Eminem performs the best original song Oscar winner from 17 years ago, “Lose Yourself”! pic.twitter.com/rHBxiPP0zo — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) February 10, 2020

Eminem performing 'lose yourself' at the #Oscars the Celebs in the audience trying to rap along got me laughing 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/CQ70a28XmU — Ali (@DrakesWriter1) February 10, 2020

#Eminem performing 'Lose Yourself,' which won Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards, at the #Oscars tonight. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/UioaaXdjWD — Bops & Bangers (@bopsandbangers) February 10, 2020

The performance came on the heels of a montage to iconic songs in film history, including “Lose Yourself,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003. While Eminem earned a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd, many in the audience appeared puzzled over why the 47-year-old was gracing the stage. Notably, Idina Menzel offered this incredible reaction:

tfw u lose urself in the music pic.twitter.com/aMUv4Ibgc7 — I am once again asking for [TK] (@rosadona) February 10, 2020

The performance was also met with quizzical remarks on Twitter:

Wait.... Eminem had a surprise performance on the Oscars? pic.twitter.com/IfSTwtAEME — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) February 10, 2020

Man I really enjoyed all ten audible words of Eminem’s performance! #oscars — Cole Stratton (@colestratton) February 10, 2020

The cuts to the audience during this Eminem performance. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/iy6gnNhmHQ — B R ▲ N D Ⓐ L O R I ▲ N (@BGisBrandonGray) February 10, 2020

Eminem on stage at Oscars singing from 8 mile.



All of us: pic.twitter.com/0NbkzNY4E1 — Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) February 10, 2020

Can someone please explain to me why Eminem is performing at the Grammys...I mean...#Oscars

lmao pic.twitter.com/yx9hcTGlZx — Black Meryl Streep (@rupert_baxter) February 10, 2020

the reactions to that Eminem performance were so good #Oscarspic.twitter.com/981WiI8mix — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2020

Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, offered an explanation for why he appeared at the awards show in a tweet after the performance. Since he had not been present to accept the Oscar he won in 2003, he suggested that this was his second “shot.” “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity...,” reads the tweet, quoting opening words to “Lose Yourself.” He added, “Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020