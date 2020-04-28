For months now, we’ve been hearing about the same symptoms of the novel coronavirus: high fever, chest pain, trouble breathing.

But new symptoms presenting themselves in patients all over the world are highlighting how little we know about the virus, according to a Canadian doctor.

Inflammation-related symptoms

Doctors in the U.K. have reported a surprising amount of inflammation occurring in children who have contracted COVID-19, describing a sometimes fatal illness that appears to be a form of toxic shock syndrome.

Dr. Dina Kulik, a pediatrician with a practice in Toronto, said she hasn’t seen this personally in any of her patients. But she’s been reading about how these symptoms show up in people of all ages who contracted coronavirus, whether or not they showed symptoms.

“We’re finding out that many people with COVID are having an inflammatory-type response,” she told HuffPost Canada. It’s thought to have to do with one of the layers of our blood vessels, called the endothelium. Inflammation of the endothelium, or endotheliitis, can cause blood clots.

“That can cause many symptoms,” Kulik said. “Anything that would present in an inflammatory way. Some people are presenting with strokes, some people are presenting with heart attacks, some people are presenting with weird rashes, typically on the extremities on the feet.”

While “COVID toes” have so far mostly been reported in kids, this kind of inflammation has been seen in people of all ages who contracted COVID-19, Kulik explained.

Patients in their 30s and 40s with the virus have been dying of strokes, which usually affect people much older. Strokes occur when blood is prevented from getting to the brain, which can happen when clots get lodged in blood vessels.

Watch: Doctors are puzzled by blood clots and strokes in some patients with COVID-19. Story continues after video.