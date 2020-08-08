Nitin Sethi Wins The ACJ Investigative Journalism Award For HuffPost Series On Electoral Bonds

Journalist Nitin Sethi has won the prestigious investigative journalism award, given by the Asian College of Journalism, for a series of stories on Electoral Bonds, published on HuffPost India.

Sethi’s investigation into electoral bonds, based on RTI documents sourced by transparency activist Lokesh Batra, revealed several irregularities in how the government brought the controversial source of political financing into effect.

The entire series of article can be accessed here.

Sethi’s award was announced over a Zoom ceremony.

The jury consisted of Senthil Chengalvarayan, President and Editorial Director at CNBC TV18, journalist Vidya Subrahmaniam and Jose Martin Tharakan.

You can read the citation given by ACJ below: