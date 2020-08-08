NEWS
08/08/2020 2:44 PM IST | Updated 3 hours ago

Nitin Sethi Wins The ACJ Investigative Journalism Award For HuffPost Series On Electoral Bonds

ACJ said the entry was finalised for its stunning exposure of how easily an elected government can subvert the checks and balances fundamental to a democracy.

HuffPost India
Nitin Sethi wins the ACJ Journalism Award

Journalist Nitin Sethi has won the prestigious investigative journalism award, given by the Asian College of Journalism, for a series of stories on Electoral Bonds, published on HuffPost India.

Sethi’s investigation into electoral bonds, based on RTI documents sourced by transparency activist Lokesh Batra, revealed several irregularities in how the government brought the controversial source of political financing into effect.

The entire series of article can be accessed here.

Sethi’s award was announced over a Zoom ceremony.

The jury consisted of Senthil Chengalvarayan, President and Editorial Director at CNBC TV18, journalist Vidya Subrahmaniam and Jose Martin Tharakan. 

You can read the citation given by ACJ below:

HuffPost India
The citation given by ACJ to journalist Nitin Sethi
MORE: Narendra Modi electoral bonds RBI nitin sethi