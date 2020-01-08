Electoral Bonds: CIC Asks Modi Govt To Reveal Names Of Those Seeking Donor Secrecy

Read the six-part #PaisaPolitics series by Nitin Sethi, published by Huffpost India, here — Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 and Part 6.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has asked the government to reveal the names of those who requested that donors who bought electoral bonds remain anonymous.

Taking note of an RTI application filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak, the CIC said no department had addressed the application properly, according to The Economic Times. Showcause notices have been issued to the department of economic affairs, financial services, revenue and the Election Commission.

The CIC has asked why maximum punishment should not be imposed for providing incomplete and vague responses to the application, the report added.

HuffPost India’s series on electoral bonds by Nitin Sethi, published in November last year, had revealed that the government lied that donors requested anonymity due to fear of political retribution.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have often repeated the lie that the donors asked for their names to remain secret when asked about the opacity of electoral bonds. Following HuffPost India’s investigation, Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed a press conference and repeated, “Donors were reluctant to declare their political contributions due to fear of political retribution”.