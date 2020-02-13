Political parties in India have to upload on their websites the details of pending criminal cases against candidates contesting polls in the next 48 hours, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

The top court has also asked parties to give reasons for selecting such candidates and provide these details to the Election Commission, Ananthakrishnan G reported for the Indian Express.

Parties will have to specify their reasons and publish them on their websites. They will also have to publish details of the pending criminal cases against such candidates on social media platforms and newspapers:

If parties fail to comply with its directions on candidates with pending criminal cases, EC shall bring it to notice of apex court, the top court said.

The bench of justices RF Nariman and Ravindra Bhat said there had been an alarming increase in criminalisation of politics in the last four general elections.

In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously held that all candidates will have to declare their criminal antecedents to the Election Commission before contesting polls and called for a wider publicity, through print and electronic media about antecedents of candidates.

It had left it to the Parliament to “cure the malignancy” of criminalisation of politics by making a law to ensure that persons facing serious criminal cases do not enter the political arena as the “polluted stream of politics” needs to be cleansed, PTI reported.