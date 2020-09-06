Translating EIA 2020: People Call Out Modi Govt's Claim It'll Cause 'Translation Issues'

Indians are calling out the Modi government after it told the Delhi High Court that notifications of the controversial draft Environment Impact Assessment in multiple languages would result in “translation and interpretation issues”.

The Union environment ministry moved a plea in the High Court on Saturday seeking a review of its direction to publish the draft EIA in all the 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution, saying that official documents are required to be published only in Hindi and English.

The the ministry contended that law did not require notifications to be published in local languages.

Appearing for the Environment Ministry, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma claimed that the court was “misled” by the petitioner, environmentalist Vikrant Tongad, into passing the June 30 judgement, which had extended till August 11 the date for giving comments and objections to the draft EIA.

The HC had also directed that the notification be published in all the 22 languages within 10 days of the verdict.

In its review plea, the ministry said, “Issuance of notifications in multiple languages would in any case result in translation and interpretation issues resulting in the meaning of the words being obfuscated and often even lost.”

It claimed that the June 30 decision of the high court “suffers from error apparent on the face of the record”, as it did not consider that neither the Official Languages Act of 1963 nor the Environment Protection Rules require that the draft notifications have to be issued in any other languages other than English and Hindi.

It has also claimed that till August 14, the ministry had received 19.8 lakh responses to the draft EIA from across the country and several of the comments were also in vernacular languages “which suggests that the objective with regard to wide publicity of draft EIA notification 2020 has been achieved by and large”.

As the Centre’s review plea circulated online, people called out the ministry’s excuse for avoiding translating the draft law: