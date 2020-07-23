First UAPA, Then IT Act: Cyber Cops Sent And Withdrew Notices Blocking Website Opposing EIA 2020

MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images Prakash Javadekar, Indian Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, gestures as he speaks with media representatives at his office in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI—The Cyber Crime unit of the Delhi Police sent and withdrew two legal notices within ten days for blocking the website www.fridaysforfuture.in, the public face of the India chapter of the international movement led by acclaimed climate change activist Greta Thunberg, as the portal was allegedly used to send lakhs of emails to environment minister Prakash Javadekar’s email address in what the police claim was something similar to an ‘email bomb’ attack.

The emails, part of a mass online campaign by a cross section of people, were sent to oppose the controversial draft environment impact assessment notification 2020—the Narendra Modi government’s proposed new law for environment clearance.

The first notice, in which the police listed sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), India’s draconian anti-terror law, was met by outrage when it went viral on social media.

“A notice dated 8th July 2020 is being circulated on social media. It is clarified that the notice in question was sent over email inadvertently with unrelated sections of law,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Anyesh Roy of the Cyber Crime Unit told HuffPost India on Thursday evening.

“Immediately upon getting the knowledge that the inappropriate section has not been applied during its electronic transmission, the notice was withdrawn on 12th July 2020, because the relevant sections of law needed modification. Accordingly, modified notice under appropriate section of law (Section 66, IT Act) was sent to the concerned entities.”

DCP Roy explained that the first notice, alleging offences under section 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), was sent on 8 July following a complaint by the environment minister Javadekar and withdrawn on July 12 after they realised that there had been a ‘typographical error’. This error, he said, was application of the wrong section of law.

Section 18 of the UAPA describes offences for conspiring , or attempting to conspire to commit a terrorist act and is supposed to be involved in cases where national security is threathened. DCP Roy said this section was meant to be applied for a different legal notice related to another unit of the Delhi Police.

On July 12, the Cyber Crime unit of the Delhi Police sent another legal notice to block the website under section 66 of the Information Technology Act which details punishments for offences related to attack on a computer or computer network.

Justifying his decision to send these notices, DCP Roy said that, “Certain official email accounts were being bombed with emails and so genuine emails were lost into the barrage of emails being sent.”

These email accounts, Roy claimed, included not just environment minister Javadekar’s email address but also other emails of officials from the environment ministry who were unrelated to the ongoing consultation process regarding the new law for environment clearance.

After the second notice was issued, and by 16th July, the mass emails to Javadekar and others’ email accounts stopped and the second notice was also withdrawn.

But Roy also warned that, “Suppose the issue again surfaces then in that case, we can again revert to a similar kind of action if required.”

Roy has shared the email withdrawing notice under the UAPA and IT Acts with HuffPost India. A copy is reproduced below.