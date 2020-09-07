EIA 2020: Why A Petition In Karnataka HC Wants Some Provisions In Draft Law To Be Scrapped

NEW DELHI—Citing the “catastrophic” impact on the environment that may result due to the “regressive” provisions of the draft environment impact assessment notification 2020—the Narendra Modi government’s proposed law for environment clearance—a petition filed in the Karnataka High Court is seeking to prohibit the publication of a final notification based on the controversial draft.

So far, all petitions regarding the proposed law—which is widely referred to as EIA 2020—have cited concerns about the inadequate and non-inclusive way in which public consultation about the draft have been conducted. HuffPost India has reported them in detail here.

However, the petition filed by the Bangalore Environment Trust makes a bunch of requests which, if the court grants them, could effectively scrap the draft notification in its present form.

Some of the significant requests in the petition include: a) quashing the “regressive” provisions of draft EIA 2020 that dilute the existing EIA notification 2006; b) restraining the union environment ministry from “taking retrograde/regressive steps” in excess of its powers under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Rule 5(1) of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986; c) constitution of an Expert Committee led by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or any high court to oversee the objections, suggestions and recommendations received from people about the draft EIA 2020; and d) setting up a national regulator, an independent body outside of the environment ministry, to grant clearances.

Explaining why it is making such requests, the petition states, “It is submitted that if a Final EIA Notification is issued along the lines of the Draft EIA 2020 in its current form along with its dilutory and regressive provisions, the result would be drastic and catastrophic on the environment as a whole and would shake the very foundation of Environmental jurisprudence in the country, breach India’s Commitment under International Conventions, and impede Article 48A of the Constitution of India.”

Article 48A of the Indian constitution puts the onus of environment and wildlife protection on the state. “The state shall endeavour to protect and improve the environment and to safeguard the forests and wildlife of the country,” it states.

The petition, drafted by advocate Vanshdeep Dalmia and filed in court by advocate Pradeep Nayak, came up for consideration on Monday morning before the Karnataka High Court, which issued notice. A reply from the Union environment ministry to the petition is expected to be given in the next hearing.

This public interest litigation has been tagged with a related petition seeking translation of the draft law into Kannada, in which the court directed the environment ministry to undertake translation and public consultation accordingly. The court had also stayed the final notification based on the draft until translation and public consultation are conducted in Kannada, giving the government time until September 7, in its previous order. However, since the environment ministry has not said anything about translation so far, the court on Monday extended this order till further notice.