Economic Survey 2020 Says Growth Has Bottomed Out

Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

NEW DELHI — The Economic Survey on Friday projected India’s economic growth at 6-6.5% in the next financial year starting April 1, saying growth has bottomed out.

The growth in 2020-21 compares to a projected 5% expansion in 2019-20.

Weak global growth impacting India as well as investment slowdown due to financial sector issues had led to growth dropping to a decade low in current fiscal, it said, adding 5% growth projected for 2019-20 is the lowest it could fall for now.

Growth slipped to 4.5% in the July-September quarter.

The pre-Budget Survey said for wealth to be distributed, it first has to be created and called for looking at wealth creators with respect.