Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed Wednesday that he, his wife and two of his daughters tested positive for COVID-19 but are no longer contagious and are “stronger and healthier” now.

The “Ballers” actor filmed a message for his fans on Instagram, updating them on their conditions and warning people to be disciplined about wearing masks and practicing social distancing with everyone, including close friends and family.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” the actor said in an Instagram video.

Johnson, 48, said that his family had been recovering from the virus for two to three weeks. He said his two daughters, ages 2 and 4, recovered more easily than he and his wife, Lauren Hashian.

“We are counting our blessings because we are well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19,” Johnson said.

He acknowledged that the virus can be deadly for people with underlying health conditions — more than 180,000 people in the U.S. have died after being infected — and described the virus as “incredibly relentless and unforgiving, and it is insidious.”

Johnson said that his family contracted the coronavirus from “very close family friends,” whom he described as people whom they “still love and trust.”

“They have no idea where they picked it up, and they are devastated that it led to them infecting our family,” he said.

Now that his family has recovered, Johnson urged his fans to take all necessary precautions to avoid catching and spreading the virus, including keeping their immune system healthy. He suggested asking family or friends to get tested before visiting each other.

“If you’re having family and friends over to your house, you know them and you trust them — you still never know,” he said. “Get everybody tested before they come over ... if they test positive, you stay away. If you don’t, then you come over.”

Johnson also said that it “baffles” him that some people, including politicians, have “politicized” wearing a mask.