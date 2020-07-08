Dr. BR Ambedkar’s House In Mumbai Attacked And Vandalised

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — Two unidentified men on Tuesday evening attacked and vandalised Dr. B.R Ambedkar’s home ‘Rajgriha’ situated in Mumbai’s Dadar area.

“It is true that two people tried to vandalise the CCTV cameras and other things at Rajgriha. Police were quick to look into it. All officials have reached the spot and inquiry is going on,” Dr. Ambedkar’s grandson and head of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Prakash Ambedkar said in a video statement.

The unidentified men also threw stones at the windows of the house.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the incident and claimed that the police are looking into this case on a priority basis and the culprits will face strict action.

“Today’s incident is unfortunate and enraging. Rajgriha is a place of inspiration for Ambedkarites spread across the world... It will be difficult for us all to sleep tonight. This is the time to stay united, stick together, and be strong. We cannot afford to lose our hope and let this situation get the better of us. I urge everyone to stay calm,” Prakash Ambedkar’s son Sujat said in a Facebook post.

Family members of Prakash Ambedkar also reside in this building, a large part of which is used as a museum for Dr. Ambedkar’s books and other belongings.

Sensing that this incident could trigger protests by the Dalits in Maharashtra, Prakash Ambedkar was quick to appeal for peace.

“I appeal to everyone to keep calm. Police have acted extremely swiftly after the incident. I request that no one should gather around Rajgriha,” Prakash Ambedkar said.