Trump Horrifies Everyone By Refusing To Say He’ll Leave The White House Peacefully

Social media was flooded with concerns on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump’s disturbing refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the November election.

Trump was asked at a White House press conference if he would commit to a peaceful transferal of power if he lost. Trump said, “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.”

Continuing his attack on voting by post – as millions of people prepare to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic – Trump also alluded that he would accept the results only if the option of mail-in ballots is removed.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a peaceful ... there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation,” he said.

For months, Trump has laid the groundwork to declare the election results illegitimate unless he wins. In July, he told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace that he’ll “have to see” if he’ll accept the results of the election.

His brazen comments set Twitter afire as critics, including senators Mitt Romney, Brian Schatz, Chuck Schumer and Tammy Duckworth, voiced deep concerns about his disregard for democracy.