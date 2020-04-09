Donald Trump Says He’ll ‘Take A Look’ At Tiger King Star Joe Exotic's Prison Sentence

Donald Trump has responded to calls for a pardon for Joe Exotic, the colourful zoo owner at the centre of the huge Netflix hit Tiger King.

Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – is a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer who bred exotic animals while running an Oklahoma zoo.

He is serving 22 years in prison for plotting to have an animal rights activist murdered.

However, fans of the documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness believe he is innocent and Donald Trump Jr, the president’s son, joked he should be pardoned.