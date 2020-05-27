After Pakistan, Donald Trump Says Now Ready To Mediate India-China 'Border Dispute'

PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020.

Amid a border standoff between India and China, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that US is “ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate” the border dispute between the two countries. In a tweet, Trump said US has informed both India and China of its offer.

We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

This comes a few months after the US President said he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agreed. During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in September last year, Trump had said “if both (Pakistan and India) want, I am ready to do it”. Trump’s remarks in July last year that Prime Minister Narendra Modiasked him to mediate the Kashmir conflict with Pakistan had created an uproar in India, with the opposition demanding a clarification from the Prime Minister. The Ministry of External Affairs had rejected Trump’s claim that Modi asked for a mediation on Kashmir, saying “it has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally”. Trump’s tweet on Monday came amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Beijing at the Line of Actual Control. China has said the situation in the border areas is “stable and controllable”.