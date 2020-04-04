Trump Announces CDC Mask Guidelines But Says He Probably Won't Follow Them

When it comes to following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US President Donald Trump is using a “do as I say, not as I do” approach.

On Friday, the CDC revised its guidelines, advising Americans to wear a mask at all times when out in public.

But when the president announced the recommendation at the coronavirus task force press briefing on Friday evening, he emphasized that the mask measure is “voluntary” and went out of his way to say he wouldn’t be complying.

“This is voluntary. I don’t think I am going to be doing it,” he told reporters, according to PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.