Donald Trump Jr. delivered yet another self-own on Friday when he attempted to sow doubt about the record number of votes cast for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump’s son ― in his latest attempt at spreading disinformation about the election that continues to hang in the balance ― asked on Twitter if anyone “really” believed Biden had this year “shattered” the number of votes cast for former President Barack Obama in 2008, when Biden was also on the ticket as the vice-presidential nominee.

Obama in 2008 secured 69.4 million votes to Republican candidate John McCain’s 59.9 million. As of early Saturday, Biden had reportedly won 74.8 million. Trump’s tally stood at 70.7 million, with four states still to be called.