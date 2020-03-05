Trump Claims He Hasn't Touched His Face In Weeks, Twitter Users Prove Otherwise

Things got touchy for President Donald Trump after he claimed he hadn’t touched his face in weeks.

It happened after the president met with airline executives on Wednesday to discuss steps to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx was discussing the importance of frequent hand-washing and avoiding touching one’s face as much as possible.

To which Trump quipped, “I haven’t touched my face in weeks. It’s been weeks! I miss it.”