Worried About Your Dog Or Cat And Coronavirus? Here's What To Know

If you’re a pet owner, working from home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic means you’re spending a lot of extra time with your furry friend.

That’s great news overall (has your pupper ever gotten this much attention?), but it also might heighten your worries about how the coronavirus could affect your pet: If you think you have it, could you pass it onto your dog or cat? Have any household pets contracted the virus at this point? Should you include your pet in your preparedness plan? And what do you do about potty time if you’re self-quarantined?

You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers. Below, veterinarians and other animal experts address some of your top pet-related coronavirus concerns.

Can my animal become infected?

Anxieties are already running high and if you’re a pet owner, your concerns might be elevated after hearing that the first dog who tested “weak positive” for coronavirus infection died at home in Hong Kong this week.