Docs Fighting Coronavirus Urgently Need Safety Gear, Not Insurance From Modi Govt

NEW DELHI—Instead of taking curative steps like giving insurance to healthcare professionals who treat patients affected by coronavirus, the Narendra Modi government must focus on implementing preventive steps like providing them World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved protective gear, Dr. Jerryl Banait told HuffPost India in an interview. The Nagpur-based doctor—who filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking provision of adequate WHO-approved protective gear for healthcare workers—was responding to a question about whether Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement about the government setting up a special Rs 50 lakh COVID-19 health insurance scheme for doctors, nurses, ward boys, among others, was adequate. ALSO READ: Docs In Govt Hospitals Say They Are ‘Grossly Unequipped’ To Fight Coronavirus “It is not a question about whether it is adequate or not, it is a curative measure. What about the preventive measures? Why not act upon things to prevent the coronavirus from infecting healthcare professionals?” he asked. He explained his reason for focusing on preventive measures in detail. “If there are signs and symptoms and I am falling sick, and then you are bringing in insurance, that is a curative measure. Why are you not providing me equipment and not diverting the funds to provide these materials to me in advance so that I do not contract the disease? If I contract the disease and you are bringing in the insurance company, I might contaminate my family, they are not covered under insurance,” he said.

Thus, he pointed out that “preventive steps” have to be taken rather than thinking about “curative steps”, though he clarified that he isn’t against the insurance idea per se. Dr. Banait, who works at the Government Medical College in Nagpur, filed a petition in the Supreme Court in late March seeking three things: a) making available protective equipment in metros and in Tier 2 and 3 cities to health workers; (b) increasing facilities for testing and screening; and (c) framing guidelines for testing through private agencies, including pricing and modalities for testing. A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah heard the matter on Wednesday and directed the Union government to file its reply. Speaking with HuffPost India a few hours after the order came out, the young doctor said the ground reality is far different from the claims made by the government and urgent intervention to make available protective gear is needed. “I would like to thank the Supreme Court and the government for taking cognisance of this case. Everybody is trying their best but unfortunately, the ground reality is a little different from what is on paper,” he said. “I appreciate the government’s steps to get these PPE kits to all doctors but they have to do it much faster because the pandemic will not stop for our actions. It has to prevent it rather than cure.”

