Disney Plus India: Subscription Plans, Shows To Watch And More

Hotstar’s latest app update has ushered in our first look of Disney+ in India, making a wide range of original Disney content available to users in the country.

The update has introduced the new logo and interface, and seems like a soft launch of the streaming service ahead of its official launch on March 29.

On the Android and iPhone app, Hotstar’s green has been replaced with Disney+’s blue colour scheme, and a new Disney+ tab leads you to the new content that has been added from the studio’s back catalogue to the streaming service.

Shows have also now been differentiated with Premium and VIP icons to indicate access based on subscriptions.

What are the subscription plans?

While Disney+ Plus India has not revealed its subscriptions plans, if you’ve renewed your subscription in the last few weeks or are due to in the coming ones, you now have two options.

You can get Hotstar VIP at Rs 365 a year or Hotstar Premium at Rs 299 per month and discounted annual price of Rs 999.

Hotstar VIP excludes much of the original Disney content as well as HBO shows that the Premium subscribers will get access to.

This means John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight is now premium content, and no, even those subscribers don’t get to watch the infamous Narendra Modi episode.

Disney+ is expected to formally announces its new plans ahead of the official launch in two weeks.

What you can watch?

Well, you can immediately jump onto fan favourite Mandalorian for your dose of Baby Yoda content.

Disney+ currently has dedicated channels for its Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic shows and films, which mean you get:

— All the Star Wars movies in the Skywalker Saga (minus Rise of Skywalker) and standalone film Solo (but not Rogue One)

— All the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (except Spiderman: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Black Panther)

— All the Pixar movies (except Brave and Toy Story 4)

Other popular Disney originals include Marvel’s Hero Project, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Lady and the Tramp, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 1 and Noelle.

The app also now has a mode called Kids Safe which has Disney cartoon shows and films like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Duck Tales, Avengers Assemble and Spider-Man shorts.

It also has six channels—Mickey Mouse & Friends, Princesses, Disney Junior, Super-Heroes, Action Adventure, and Animals & Nature— to segregate shows by theme.

Disney says the best of these have been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.