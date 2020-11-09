BJP's Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh Threatens TMC Workers With Death, Broken Bones

Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, threatened workers of the Trinamool Congress with physical harm and death at a rally in Haldia on Sunday.

NDTV quoted Ghosh as saying, “Didi’s brothers who are creating trouble should change their habits in the next six months otherwise you will have your arms, leg, ribs and head broken. You’ll have to take a trip to the hospital. And if you do more than that, then you will have to go the crematorium.”

The BJP has upped the ante in Bengal with the assembly elections coming up in 2021.

After his comments Ghosh said that the BJP would assure free and fair elections West Bengal “without fear”.

PTI quoted Ghosh as saying, I want to assure that the central government is with all of you. The Centre will ensure free and fair assembly elections in the state. The people will be able to excise their democratic right without any fear.”

Ghosh is known to make politically incorrect statements all the time. He had claimed in September that the coronavirus no longer existed in Bengal.

However, Ghosh’s comments are not the first of the BJP’s faux pas in the state.

On Thursday home minister Amit Shah laid a wreath on the wrong statue while paying tributes to Adivasi leader Birsa Munda in Bankura. While Adivasi organisations criticised the incident, the TMC called him an outsider.

The TMC, meanwhile, said that the BJP was trying to unleash a “reign of terror” in the state.

Saugata Roy, a TMC MP, told PTI, “These kinds of statements show that the BJP is trying to unleash a reign of terror and vitiate the political atmosphere of the state ahead of the assembly polls. The people of the state would give them a befitting reply.”

