'Dil Bechara': Trailer Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Is Here

The film, which also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24
A still from Dil Bechara
The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara just dropped online. The film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is an official adaptation of John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars, which was made into a hit Hollywood film. It’s produced by Fox Star Studios.

The film marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s last screen appearance. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020. The trailer has a quietly endearing vibe, a lighthearted touch that offsets the film’s serious theme of terminal illness.

Watch it below:

