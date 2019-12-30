With the pop of the cork, a cascade of bubbles and a clink of glasses, drinking sparkling wine is a dramatic event that lends itself to celebrations. Around the holidays, Americans drink more sparkling wine than ever: Sales increase more than 200% from Christmas to New Year’s, according to Nielsen. Not sure which kind of bubbly to fill your glass with? We asked wine experts to explain the differences between three popular types of sparkling wine: Champagne, prosecco and cava. It comes down to where and how they’re made.

Champagne and cava undergo the exact same fermentation process. To be called Champagne, sparkling wine must be made in the Champagne region of northeastern France from Pinot Noir, Meunier and Chardonnay grapes via a process called “methode champenoise,” a two-step fermentation that includes in-bottle fermentation. Grape juices are blended and then fermented to turn into alcohol. The wine is bottled to trap carbon dioxide, which forms bubbles. Once the mixture is in the bottle, Champagne-makers add yeast and sugar, and the wine is fermented a second time, which allows the right amount of carbonation to form and flavors to develop, according to Richard Vayda, director of wine and beverage studies at New York’s Institute of Culinary Education. Then, the wines are disgorged, a process called “le remuage” that coaxes yeast and sediments out of the bottle. Bottles are then corked and caged. Some are left to age.

Andia via Getty Images Yeast is added to grape juice harvested in the Champagne region of France.

Most cava, which hails from the Penedes area of Catalonia in northeastern Spain, is made similarly, also with in-bottle fermentation. In Spain, the traditional cava-making process is known as “método tradicional,” Vayda said. Traditionally, cava is made from xarello, macabeo and parellada grapes, but some may contain pinot noir and chardonnay. Prosecco is made faster, which is why it’s cheaper. Prosecco comes from the Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia regions in northeastern Italy and is made mostly from the glera grape using a bulk method called Charmat, Vayda said. Grape juices are blended and fermentation begins. For the second fermentation, bubbles are trapped in a large pressurized tank. It’s then filtered to remove any impurities and bottled. The Charmat process is faster and cheaper than the process used to make Champagne and cava, which is why prosecco tends to be less expensive, said Christina Sherwood, a North American Sommelier Association-certified silver pin sommelier and wine director at Granville Restaurants in Southern California.

Stefano Mazzola/Awakening via Getty Images Workers harvest grapes for prosecco in a vineyard in Treviso, Italy.