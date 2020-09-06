Children with coronavirus may display signs of an upset stomach, a new study has found﻿. Scientists say diarrhoea and vomiting could be the first clue kids have the virus, even if they don’t have a cough.

It’s led to calls for the NHS list of symptoms to be revised. At the moment, the official checklist includes three symptoms: a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

But researchers at Queen’s University in Belfast now say having an upset stomach could be a key symptom of Covid-19 in children.

“In our group, diarrhoea and vomiting were more predictive than, say, cough or even changes in smell and taste,” said Dr Tom Waterfield, as reported by The Guardian. “If you want to actually diagnose infection in children, we need to start looking at diarrhoea and vomiting, not just upper respiratory tract symptoms.”