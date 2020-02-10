Diane Keaton And Keanu Reeves' Flirtatious Oscars Banter Deserves Its Own Rom-Com

It was a “Something’s Gotta Give” reunion at the 2020 Academy Awards Sunday when Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves turned up as presenters.

As the two actors presented the Best Original Screenplay Oscar to Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for “Parasite,” their playfully flirtatious banter had viewers buzzing.

“It’s been a long time since you and I made that movie ‘Something’s Gotta Give.’ Remember me?” Keaton asked. “Lots of laughing and crying. I mean, let’s be frank ― we had good times.”

Reeves appeared to be flummoxed as he responded, “It was amazing! Good times! You and Jack [Nicholson].”

“I wouldn’t go that far,” Keaton cheekily replied.