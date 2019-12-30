5 Political Leaders, Detained Since August, Released By Jammu And Kashmir Administration

Danish Ismail / Reuters A security force personnel stands guard in front of closed shops during restrictions following abrogation of Article 370, in Srinagar, September 10, 2019.

SRINAGAR — The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who were under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state.

The five leaders released belong to the National Conference and the PDP, who had been under preventive detention, officials said.

The leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar, Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC), Bashir Mir Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP), they said.

Reshi is considered a rebel PDP leader who had openly revolted against then chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti.

On November 25, two political leaders — Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist — were released by the new Union Territory administration.