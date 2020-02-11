Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan Had A Night At The Oscars And We're Absolutely Living For Her Tales

Renée Zellweger won her second Academy Award and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho made history with his Best Picture triumph, but there was one person who was having a better time on Oscars night than all of the A-listers in attendance put together. Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan was absolutely living her best life after flying out to Los Angeles to attend Elton John’s annual viewing party. Nicola was invited to the exclusive bash as a guest of Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, who she has become close friends with over the past year.

And if you thought she wasn’t going to unabashedly share every aspect of the night on social media, you’d be very much mistaken... She’d got all dolled up for the occasion, looking and feeling like a million dollars

If you look closely you can spot the exact moment I felt too Irish to commit to my sass walk pic.twitter.com/RGwcbkH8Xu — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

And not only did JVN get her in, he even managed to bag an invite for Nicola’s best friend too

One of my best friends I’ve had since I was 14 was my date, we were absolutely lolling at how famous everyone was we didn’t know what to do with ourselves pic.twitter.com/zseePsAYPK — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Here she is with JVN himself

Baby Jonny hosted and it’s actually rude how cute we looked!! pic.twitter.com/O8X3OKf39B — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

She finally got to meet his pals, and we can safely guess she had a complete fan girl moment

I finally met @tanfrance and @antoni and they are the most beautiful boys in the world I want to eat them — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Her tales of which A-listers she spotted were excellent

Things that happened last night:

When Jane Fonda came on to present best picture I shouted “Oh my god look at Rita Moreno!” And was told by Skylar Astin (Who was at my table honestly it is hilarious that I was allowed to be there) that it was in fact not her — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Donatella Versace and Heidi Klimt were there, didn’t know how to process that — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Sharon Stone hosted part of the auction and she bid and won a fancy picture of the Queen — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Elton John won and everyone went mental and it was class!!! pic.twitter.com/JoY6UccMtt — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

And she gives zero fucks if you think she is name dropping

For those accusing me of name dropping, leave those names on the floor I meant to drop them — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

She made great use of the boujie port-a-loos

There was a wind machine in the portaloo and honestly wow a highlight pic.twitter.com/G37LK547Zb — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Although she was left a little confused by the (very LA) menu

There was so much food! They gave us salad AFTER the main course and no one could understand why — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

She lost her mind when the host turned up at his own party fresh from his Oscars win and regaled his guests with some of his hits

Elton John then came to the party and played and honestly it was one of the best moments of my life pic.twitter.com/uLbT5Xb995 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

I reacted about as calmly to seeing Elton John perform 20 feet from me as I did after meeting Michael Palin pic.twitter.com/XFFHnv9Mxw — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

Honestly it was hilarious I was even there, I only was because my pal was hosting but I was honestly like your elderly auntie at a wedding- delighted to be invited and absolutely thrilled to get the free dinner — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020

But the early flight home the following morning was less than ideal

Elton John Oscar Party vs 5am at LAX pic.twitter.com/bX04Kh09GV — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 10, 2020