Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan Had A Night At The Oscars And We're Absolutely Living For Her Tales

Renée Zellweger won her second Academy Award and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho made history with his Best Picture triumph, but there was one person who was having a better time on Oscars night than all of the A-listers in attendance put together.
Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan was absolutely living her best life after flying out to Los Angeles to attend Elton John’s annual viewing party.
Nicola was invited to the exclusive bash as a guest of Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, who she has become close friends with over the past year.
And if you thought she wasn’t going to unabashedly share every aspect of the night on social media, you’d be very much mistaken...
She’d got all dolled up for the occasion, looking and feeling like a million dollars
And not only did JVN get her in, he even managed to bag an invite for Nicola’s best friend too
Here she is with JVN himself
She finally got to meet his pals, and we can safely guess she had a complete fan girl moment
Her tales of which A-listers she spotted were excellent
And she gives zero fucks if you think she is name dropping
She made great use of the boujie port-a-loos
Although she was left a little confused by the (very LA) menu
She lost her mind when the host turned up at his own party fresh from his Oscars win and regaled his guests with some of his hits
But the early flight home the following morning was less than ideal
During her trip to Hollywood, Nicola also recorded an episode of Jonathan Van Ness’ hit podcast, Getting Curious, in which she opened up about her career.
As well as a third series of Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls, Nicola will also be seen in new Netflix show Bridgerton, which is created by the woman behind Grey’s Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes.