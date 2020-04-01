The Derry Girls Have Filmed A Lockdown Video And It Could Not Be More Derry Girls

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably spent the last week rewatching all of Derry Girls again to keep your spirits up during lockdown. So what a treat it was to see how the girls of the Channel 4 sitcom coped with a similar situation in the past. Orla and Erin (aka actors Saoirse Jackson and Louisa Harland) have shared a spoof message from a bunker in 1996.

Twitter/Channel 4

The video sees the pair having taken shelter in their mammy’s airing cupboard to escape the mass riots on the streets of Derry, amid peace negotiations breaking down in Northern Ireland. “We’ve been ordered to stay in our homes by the authorities,” Orla says. “You mean our mammies?” Erin responds. Orla continues: “We’ve taken the brave decision to record our experiences for future historians.” However, all Erin can think about is Coco Pops and missing her toes, leading to an argument that sees her decide to take up residence in her mammy’s wardrobe instead.

Saoirse and Louisa recorded the sketch while in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the video appearing on Channel 4′s Twitter account. Louisa explained they were able to film it as they live together, being close friends away from the sitcom. She tweeted: “As me and S live together, we were able to do a bit for you. Stay home.”

As me and S live together, we were able to do a bit for you. Stay home #derrygirlshttps://t.co/68zfkvhGd0 — Louisa Harland (@louisa_harland) March 31, 2020