Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has revealed she is working on an idea for a spin-off film.

The sitcom has proved to be a massive hit for Channel 4 since its debut in 2018, and could make the jump to the big screen like the network’s other big comedy hit, The Inbetweeners.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Lisa said the cast appear to be on board with the idea, amid speculation the upcoming third series could be the last.

Channel 4 The cast of Derry Girls L-R: Orla (Louise Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), James (Dylan Llewellyn) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell)

She said: “For a while, I was kind of like, ‘I dunno, will it work?’. But now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head.

“After series three I’ll think about that a bit more I’d like to do it, and I think the girls would like to do it. The cast, even – some of them are men and boys.

“I think that would sort of be the long term plan. We should have been shooting [series three] now but it has been pushed back and we are trying to wait until it is safe.”

The first series of Derry Girls became Channel 4′s biggest comedy launch since 2004, the most successful comedy launch ever on catch-up service All4 and the most-watched show in Northern Ireland on record.

PA Derry Girls creator and writer Lisa McGee

It was confirmed earlier last year that a third series had been commissioned, which was supposed to air in 2020, but filming has been pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“There is a lot of stuff to work out,” Lisa told the Irish Mirror. “Our show is complicated to film in these circumstances. We want to do it as well as we possibly can, we want it to be brilliant.”

Derry Girls has also been reaching a new global audience since its debut on Netflix, although last week the streaming giant had to remove the second series just shortly after adding it to the service.

The Netflix UK account tweeted: “It looks like we were a bit early with this one so have had to take season two down for now.”

Both series are currently available to stream on All4.