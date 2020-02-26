Delhi Violence: Toll Rises To 22, GTB Hospital Says Over 200 Injured Treated

The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence rose to 22 on Wednesday, GTB Hospital authorities said. Of the 22, nine people died of gunshot wounds, the hospital added.

One person had died of burn injuries, three of stab wounds and five blunt force trauma, the hospital said.

Over 200 patients have been treated by the hospital so far and 35 are still admitted, Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital told media.

The statement said that 16 people had been admitted today.