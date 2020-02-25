Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Attracts Anger For Tweeting About Happiness Classes During Riots

Twitter/Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat on Tuesday.

As the situation remains tense on the ground, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s response has received a lot of criticism. On Tuesday, he tweeted about US First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to Delhi schools to attend the ‘Happiness Class’ which the AAP government has instituted. U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania are on a two-day trip to India. ″@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school,” Kejriwal tweeted in the morning. He was immediately called out by Twitter users, who asked why he was not out on the streets trying to control the situation.

why are you not on the streets to calm the nerves? What have you done besides tweeting and gloating about happiness classes and FLOTUS? is this the ‘new politics’ that you flaunt so much? — Amit.Sharma (@aarohiamit) February 25, 2020

@ArvindKejriwal is busy taking certificate from @FLOTUS about the happiness class on a day #DelhiBurning and Delhi is crying! Don't expect more from him. — Avinash Kumar (@avinashcisls) February 25, 2020

Delhi is burning and CM is tweeting about happiness. Spineless. pic.twitter.com/LvewbtRbtq — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) February 25, 2020

Excuse me, but the city who recently re-elected you is literally burning & you’re talking about happiness classes? Maybe show her what’s happening right now in Delhi too!? You piss me off really. — M (@xmanishaa) February 25, 2020

What's wrong with you?



Happiness class?



Your city is burning. People are dying. — Sandhya (@TheRestlessQuil) February 25, 2020

Great day, it seems. Five people are dead. The city is rioting.



Are you tone deaf @ArvindKejriwal ? https://t.co/T6LykW6dZu — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) February 25, 2020

Kejriwal visited Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat on Tuesday and said violence will not benefit anyone. He called for restoration of peace in the national capital . “Six civilians and one policemen have died. Violence will not benefit anyone. Mahatma Gandhi was a worshiper of non-violence, we prayed for restoration of peace in Delhi,” he said after the visit, according to PTI. Kejriwal also met those injured in the violence and being treated at GTB Hospital and Max Hospital. The Chief Minister had addressed a press conference earlier in the day and urged people to refrain from indulging in violence. “There have been complaints that number of policemen are not enough and police is not able to take action without orders from above. I will discuss it with the Home minister,” he told reporters, according to PTI. Apart from this, the Chief Minister said he has also asked all hospital authorities to provide necessary help to victims and fire department has also been asked to provide immediate help to affected areas. He said there is a need to seal borders to prevent outsiders from coming and indulging in violence. Some people said his response should have come much earlier.

Finally @ArvindKejriwal giving a word out!

Still too late sir! pic.twitter.com/q88d8oLUIh — Akash Singh (@akashvaa) February 25, 2020

The Delhi Police does not report to the AAP government, but journalist Nikhil Wagle said AAP “leaders and workers can help and console victims”. When the clashes broke out on Tuesday, Kejriwal urged the Lieutenant Governor and the Home Minister Amit Shah “to ensure peace and harmony is maintained”. Several Twitter users urged him then to stop tweeting and get out on the streets (see here and here) Congress leader Ajay Maken asked him not to “appear to be helpless”. In a series of tweets, Maken pointed out five things that the AAP government should immediately do.

1/n

.@ArvindKejriwal Ji,

As a CM, please do not appear to be helpless-

A few suggestions-

1)Immediately establish a helpline directly under you for any complaint of police inaction or that of violence-to be monitored & further passed on to the Police+SDM (directly under DelhiGovt pic.twitter.com/p4uq0uVHX2 — अजय माकन (@ajaymaken) February 24, 2020

Kejriwal was also reminded of his tweet in 2013 about late former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's tweet on 27 June 2013 when he was out of power 👇🏽 https://t.co/ImMvo31yV9 — Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) February 24, 2020