Delhi University students are lambasting the varsity on Twitter after an attempted mock trial of its open book exam appeared to fail miserably on Saturday.

Hundred of students posted screenshots and videos of their test attempts online, saying they faced multiple errors and glitches as they tried to register for the mock exam, access question papers and upload answer sheets.

Just a day earlier, the university’s portal was called out for privacy breach after the issue of online admit card made students’s personal details public.

On Saturday, students posted complaints about the mock exam with the hashtags #DUAgainstOnlineExams and #ScrapOBE.

Students and teachers have been petitioning the university and its vice chancellors to cancel the open-book format of exams, citing problems with access to internet and study material.

The Delhi University had on June 27 announced the postponement of the exams for final year students, days before they were scheduled to begin on July 1, by ten days.

Following this, the university released a fresh exam date sheet on July 2 and 3, with mock exams scheduled for July 4-8. The final exams are due to begin on July 10, the first time the university will hold exams online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what students said about the first day of the mock exam: