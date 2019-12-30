Delhi Fog: 16 Flights Diverted, 4 Cancelled; Temperature Drops To 2.2 Degrees On Monday Morning

JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images A woman walks along a street under heavy foggy conditions in New Delhi on December 30, 2019. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Dense fog in the Delhi NCR region on Monday morning with over 30 trains delayed, 16 flights diverted and four cancelled as thick smog covered the city causing poor visibility. ANI reported that so far four flights had been cancelled and 16 diverted.

16 flights diverted and 4 flights cancelled at Delhi airport due to dense fog — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

News18 reported that around 30 trains were running late, according to officials, and that airport authorities had asked passengers to contact respective airlines for updates on the flights. In an advisory issued at 8:30 am on Monday morning, Delhi Airport’s official Twitter handle said that departures may be affected because of low visibility of only 125m.

Update issued at 0830 hours. For live weather updates on the fog situation, visit https://t.co/Y9uMZDIrYM#FogAlert#DelhiAirportpic.twitter.com/mZ5QjECEtM — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 30, 2019

In an earlier tweet, they said that flight operations had been affected.

NDTV reported that poor visibility also meant traffic problems on the main roads across the city. It was also severely cold on Monday morning. ANI reported that at 9:00 am it was 2.2 degrees at Lodhi Road and 2.5 degrees at Aya Nagar.

Latest temperature(minimum) figures: Lodhi Road at 2.2 degrees and Aya Nagar at 2.5 degrees. #Delhihttps://t.co/oLBoPmiioA — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019