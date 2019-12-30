Delhi Fog: 16 Flights Diverted, 4 Cancelled; Temperature Drops To 2.2 Degrees On Monday Morning

Dense fog in the Delhi NCR region on Monday morning with over 30 trains delayed, 16 flights diverted and four cancelled as thick smog covered the city causing poor visibility.
ANI reported that so far four flights had been cancelled and 16 diverted.
News18 reported that around 30 trains were running late, according to officials, and that airport authorities had asked passengers to contact respective airlines for updates on the flights.
In an advisory issued at 8:30 am on Monday morning, Delhi Airport’s official Twitter handle said that departures may be affected because of low visibility of only 125m.
In an earlier tweet, they said that flight operations had been affected.
NDTV reported that poor visibility also meant traffic problems on the main roads across the city.
It was also severely cold on Monday morning. ANI reported that at 9:00 am it was 2.2 degrees at Lodhi Road and 2.5 degrees at Aya Nagar.
PTI reported the police as saying on Monday that six people, including two children, were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida because of low visibility. The police said 5 other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said.
Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital also deteriorated. At 10:15 am the AQI was 456 at Okhla, which falls into the hazardous category. The AQI was recorded at 309 at JLN Stadium.
The India Meteorological Department had said on Sunday that Delhi will find relief from the coldest spell the city has seen in 22 years.
“As expected, change in wind direction from north-westerly to easterly has started and reduction in cold day and cold wave started from today (Sunday). This is reflected in maximum and minimum temperature,” it had said.
The IMD had issued a red-coded warning, issued for extreme weathers, for Delhi for Sunday as the minimum temperature recorded in Lodhi Road area was 2.8 degree Celsius.
(With PTI inputs)