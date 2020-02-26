Amit Shah Should Resign, Kejriwal Should Be Present In Affected Areas: Sonia Gandhi On Delhi Riots

In a rare press conference, Congress’s acting chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for the violence in Delhi and resign.

“There is a well-planned conspiracy behind the continuous traumatic accidents that have been happening since last Sunday,” Gandhi said.

Her press conference was held after an emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee at the party’s headquarters in the wake of riots that swept large parts of northeast Delhi since Sunday evening.

Both the Congress and especially the AAP, which is in power in Delhi, have been criticised for their inadequate response to the riots, which have left 20 people dead in the national capital.

Sonia Gandhi called the situation in the capital “grave” and said, “Urgent action is needed and adequate forces must be deployed immediately to bring the situation under control.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was missing from the both the press conference and the meeting, which had been attended by several senior party leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P. Chidambaram, Randeep Singh Surjewala, AK Antony, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

At the press conference, the interim Congress president said “BJP leaders are creating environment of fear and hatred through their hate speeches.”

“Because of the centre and the state government’s inaction, over 20 people have died,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi said it was “rather shocking” that senior leaders of the Centre and Delhi government had not spoke up and come out with “a positive message.”