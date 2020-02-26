NEWS
In Photos: Delhi Riots Have Scorched Lives And Livelihoods

People are yet to come to terms with the physical and financial costs of the riots, which have left at least 20 people dead.

Four days of riots in north east Delhi have left at least 20 people dead and several neighbourhoods wrecked. 

A day after videos of burning vehicles and shops did the rounds of social media, people are yet to come to terms with the physical and financial costs of the violence. 

While urgent meetings are being held by the Cabinet Committee on Security, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Army needs to be called in because the Delhi Police seems unable to control the situation.

Here are some photos that show just how bad the violence in north east Delhi was. 

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images
A man makes his way around burnt vehicles after the violence in Delhi. 
SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images
A dog sleeps next to a car after the violence in Delhi on February 25. 
SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images
Motorists ride past a burnt vehicle. 
SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images
People make their way around burnt vehicles following the violence in Delhi on 25 February.
AP
A vandalized street following violence in north east Delhi. 

MORE: delhi citizenship amendment act CAA CAA Protests photos Delhi riots