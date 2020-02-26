In Photos: Delhi Riots Have Scorched Lives And Livelihoods

Four days of riots in north east Delhi have left at least 20 people dead and several neighbourhoods wrecked.

A day after videos of burning vehicles and shops did the rounds of social media, people are yet to come to terms with the physical and financial costs of the violence.

While urgent meetings are being held by the Cabinet Committee on Security, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Army needs to be called in because the Delhi Police seems unable to control the situation.

Here are some photos that show just how bad the violence in north east Delhi was.