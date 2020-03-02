Delhi Riots: Doctor Called Riot Victim 'Extremist', 'Terrorist' During Treatment, Says Report

Mail Today via Getty Images GTB hospital in a file photo. Most number of fatalities during the riots were recorded in this hospital.

NEW DELHI—At least one doctor in the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital made communal remarks against a Delhi riot victim by referring to the person as “ugravadi” (militants/extremists) and “atankvadi” (terrorists) during treatment. Another doctor in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital (LNJP) asked the victim the full form of NRC and CAA, while yet another doctor in the same hospital accused another patient of indulging in violence. These are some of the most shocking claims made in a report released by the public health advocacy group Jan Swasthya Abhiyaan (JSA) on Monday afternoon. The claims in the report are based on information accessed by volunteers from the group who were working on the ground with patients in two Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government hospitals and elsewhere from 25 February till 1 March.. “Patients and volunteers both reported that injured persons (are) being called “ugravadi” and “atankvadi” by doctors,” notes the report, released on Monday. HuffPost India has not been able to independently corroborate the claims because volunteers who worked with the families of the victims said the latter refused to speak with reporters. In an interview, Inayat Kakkar of the JSA revealed the names of the government hospitals where these incidents reportedly occurred. In the third instance, according to the report, the doctor from LNJP hospital purportedly told the patient during treatment, “What will you do if we treat you? You will go back on the streets and be violent.” A response from the hospitals was not immediately available. This report will be updated when they respond. “Far from providing healing from the trauma that victims have faced, we have found that the public health system itself has ended up inflicting secondary trauma through acts of commission and omission,” the report states.

Poor Quality Treatment In Delhi Government Hospitals The report makes several other grave accusations of lapses in the provision of medical treatment by the Delhi government’s health system. Three other worrying accusations are: negligence in providing care to the victims, even outright denial of care in some instances and in others, disregard for safety of patients. “There were instances where we saw that patients who had sought care at GTB and LNJP hospitals were not treated appropriately. In one case in which a man had been beaten by the police, he was taken to GTB hospital. He said he was treated there hurriedly and was asked to leave even though he had trouble standing up and walking. Two days later, he was in great discomfort and sought care at LNJP hospital. At LNJP he was not being admitted and instead being repeatedly told to go to GTB as that is where he had been treated at the first instance,” claims the report while explaining why it is accusing the hospitals of negligence in care.

